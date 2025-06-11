'Strawberry Moon' in pictures: Major lunar standstill sees June's full moon hang low in the sky

The full "strawberry moon" rose over several iconic landmarks, including the Empire State Building in New York City.

A "Strawberry Moon" rose over Earth last night, when a phenomenon known as a 'major lunar standstill' caused the full moon to hang lower in the sky than it had done in almost two decades.

June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon because wild strawberries ripen this time of year in parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The full moon hangs lower in June than at any other time of the year. However, this year's Strawberry Moon was particularly low because of the major lunar standstill , or lunistice.

A major lunar standstill is when the tilts of the Earth and moon are at their maximums, causing the moon to periodically rise and set at extreme positions on the horizon due to the shifting tilt of its orbit. Last night, the major lunar standstill brought the moon to its most southerly position on the eastern horizon. The last time the moon was this low was in 2006.

The extra-low Strawberry Moon was visible from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (June 10 to 11), with skywatchers worldwide lifting their cameras to mark the event. Live Science has rounded up some stunning snaps of the rare lunar event.

Related: Watch: Spacecraft films 'diamond ring' solar eclipse from the surface of the moon as 'blood moon' looms over Earth

The Strawberry Moon rising over the Torre del Serpe in Otranto, Italy. (Image credit: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This image shows the full moon rising over the Torre del Serpe in Otranto, Italy. While the June full moon is named after strawberries, it doesn't necessarily appear as a different color, like it does during a " blood moon ," when Earth's natural satellite takes on a blood-like hue. However, Strawberry Moons typically have a bit of color because they're so close to the horizon.

The Strawberry Moon above the tip of the Empire State Building. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Contributor via Getty Images)

The Strawberry Moon often takes on a yellow-orange tint when it's low in the sky, as Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter, bluer light wavelengths, enabling redder ones to dominate. In New York, photographer Gary Hershorn captured the Strawberry Moon looking particularly orange as it passed by the tip of the Empire State Building.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

People observing the Strawberry Moon in Turkey. (Image credit: Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Skywatchers around the world looked up last night to see the Strawberry Moon. In Ankara, Turkey, a photographer snapped a photo of people holding hands as they observed the rare lunar event.

The Strawberry Moon rising over the horizon in Iraq. (Image credit: Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In Iraq, a photographer took a stunning image of a violinist playing as the full Strawberry Moon rose behind him on the horizon.

The full Strawberry Moon rises over the Centenario stadium in Uruguay. (Image credit: EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images)

In Uruguay, a photographer captured the moon hanging over the Centenario Stadium in the country's capital city of Montevideo. The photo was taken before a soccer game between Uruguay and Venezuela.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon’s name came from the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern U.S.. Other Native American names for the moon include the Berries Ripen Moon, Green Corn Moon, Hot Moon and Blooming Moon.

This Strawberry Moon fell in the second year of the major lunar standstill, which happens every 18.6 years and lasts for two years each time. The last major lunar standstill was in 2006, and the next one will be in 2043.

Moon quiz: What do you know about our nearest celestial neighbor?