'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse: Stunning photos of our celestial neighbor turning red over the Americas

News
By published

Skywatchers snapped photos of the "blood moon" hovering above North and South America last night. Here's a gallery of images to celebrate the total lunar eclipse.

A photo of the &#039;blood moon&#039; hovering above Austin in March, 2025.
The "blood moon" appears during a total lunar eclipse. The photo was taken from Austin, Texas on March 14. (Image credit: Rick Kern via Getty Images)

A "blood moon" was visible from Earth last night, marking the first total lunar eclipse since 2022.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon passes directly through Earth's shadow, casting our planet's natural satellite in a reddish, blood-like hue — often called a blood moon.

Skywatchers across the Americas snapped photographs of this unusual phenomenon as the moon completed its lunar phase on Thursday night and into Friday morning (March 13 to 14).

A photo of the 'blood moon' hovering above the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The 'blood moon' hovering above the Statue of Liberty in New York. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn via Getty Images)

In North America, one photographer captured the "blood moon" rising over the Statue of Liberty in New York, while another caught it peaking out of the clouds above the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Related: Full moons of 2025: When is the next full moon?

A photo of the 'blood moon' hovering above the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The 'blood moon' hovering above San Francisco. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Further south, photos revealed the moon passing by the Little Prince monument in El Salvador and the Young Woman of Amajac statue in Mexico City.

A photo of the 'blood moon' above the Little Prince monument in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The 'blood moon' passing over the Little Prince monument in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Image credit: MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

A lunar eclipse is the opposite of a solar eclipse, when the moon slides between Earth and the sun. During a lunar eclipse, the moon travels behind Earth relative to the position of the sun, meaning the satellite is cast in shadow.

A photo of the 'blood moon' over the "Young Woman of Amajac" monument in Mexico City.

The 'blood moon' over the "Young Woman of Amajac" monument in Mexico City. (Image credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The moon is still visible during this lunar phase because some light from the sun refracts through Earth's atmosphere and hits the satellite before reflecting back to the surface of our planet facing the moon. The sun projects a spectrum of different colors in its light — the seven colors of the rainbow, plus infrared and ultraviolet light. However, particles in Earth's atmosphere scatter blues and other short-wavelength light, while allowing the longer-wavelength oranges and reds to pass through — similar to a sunset or sunrise — and then splash onto the moon.

RELATED STORIES

'We're disappointed in the outcome': NASA shares photo of sideways Intuitive Machines moon lander, which died 12 hours after touchdown

Earth's moon could've had Saturn-like rings, new study hints

Is the moon still geologically active? Evidence says it's possible

Not every full moon results in a lunar eclipse. The event only happens when the moon is perfectly aligned behind our planet. If that alignment is slightly off, then the sun's light can still directly reach some of the moon — meaning it's a partial eclipse.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on the night of Sept. 7 to 8, but it will only be visible in western North America. Around this time next year, there will be another blood moon that will be visible in all of North America.

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the moon
An image of a moon lander on its side on the moon, with earth visible in the distance

'We're disappointed in the outcome': NASA shares photo of sideways Intuitive Machines moon lander, which died 12 hours after touchdown
blood red moon during a total lunar eclipse next to a building with two statues on the roof

Where will the 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse be visible in March 2025?
Artistic reconstruction of the terrestrial ecological landscape with dinosaurs.

Refuge from the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history discovered fossilized in China
See more latest
Most Popular
Artistic reconstruction of the terrestrial ecological landscape with dinosaurs.
Refuge from the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history discovered fossilized in China
Five human skeletons arranged in a sort of semi-circle, partially excavated from brown dirt
'The most shameful form of execution': Han warriors found dismembered in 2,100-year-old mass grave in Mongolia
Snow-covered summit of Mount Washington at sunrise.
Mount Washington: Home to 'the world's worst weather' with record wind speeds of 231 mph
Human brain digital illustration.
People find AI more compassionate than mental health experts, study finds. What could this mean for future counseling?
The symbol for pi made from numbers on a black background.
How do we know pi is an irrational number?
An abstract illustration of blobs of wavy light
Scientists turn light into a 'supersolid' for the 1st time ever: What that means, and why it matters
An illustration of a human and neanderthal facing each other
Neanderthals, modern humans and a mysterious human lineage mingled in caves in ancient Israel, study finds
an illustration showing a close up of Saturn and its rings with a small spacecraft orbiting around it
128 new moons discovered orbiting Saturn, nearly doubling the ringed planet's total
Virtual reality image of a mummy projected in the foreground with four computer monitors in the background on a desk, each showing a different aspect of the inside of the mummy.
'Pregnant' ancient Egyptian mummy with 'cancer' actually wasn't pregnant and didn't have cancer, new study finds
Illustration of the Zuchongzhi 3.0 quantum processor demonstrated by Jian-Wei Pan and colleagues.
China achieves quantum supremacy claim with new chip 1 quadrillion times faster than the most powerful supercomputers