Hiking in the fall is pure bliss. The temperatures are pleasantly mild, the trees come out in a myriad of beautiful colors, and the soft, low sun gives everything a beautiful, warm undertone. There is only one issue — the wet and rainy weather that turns mild hiking trails into slippery obstacle courses. Do not let that put you off, though. All you need is a good waterproof hiking shoe and the wonders of nature are up for grabs.

Save up to 53% on the Columbia Women's Konos TRS OutDry Mid hiking shoes at Amazon. Men's collection is also on sale with discounts going up to 46%.

With Black Friday ahead of the corner, you do not even have to spend a lot to get one. Take this deal, for example — our 'go-to' pick for rainy fall weather, the Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid hiking shoes, has just dropped to its lowest-ever price.

We are big fans of these hiking shoes. The Columbia Konos TRS OutDry are waterproof and durable, and they grip the surface exceptionally well, even in wet conditions. At the same time, they are not too heavy or rigid. We also found them very well-cushioned and comfortable to wear, and they have never aggravated our feet or caused us any blisters.

Looking for something more suited for trail running and casual walks? Do not worry, you will not be left empty-handed. The Columbia Konos TRS OutDry hiking trainers have also been heavily discounted, with up to 47% off on the men's collection. The women's collection is also on sale with discounts going up to 34%. They are just as waterproof, comfortable and lightweight as their Mid counterpart, but their open-ankle design makes them less suited for steep, challenging terrains.

Anna Gora Health writer and fitness coach Anna Gora is a health writer and reviewer at Live Science, as well as a highly experienced personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach. She is passionate about hiking and exploring the great outdoors, and has tried and tested tons of hiking shoes, adventure fitness trackers and other useful gear over the years. Anna is also a major contributor to our guide on the best running shoes for supination.

We have tried and tested our Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid hiking shoes on multiple terrains and in many different scenarios, and they have never disappointed us. They performed just as well in the Welsh hills as they did on our city break in southern France. Always comfortable, always grippy, and dare we say, always stylish. Now, you can get these excellent all-rounder hiking shoes at their lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Key features: 14 sizes (7 - 15 for men, 5 - 12 for women), mesh upper, TechLite+ foam midsole, OutDry membrane, Adapt Trax outsole

Product launched: September 2024

Price history: For the better part of this year, the prices of the Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid hiking shoes have fluctuated between $90 and $130. In August, they went under $90 for the first time, and they have been steadily dropping ever since. Today's offer from Amazon brings them lows we have not seen before.

Price comparison: Amazon: $63.70 | Columbia: $130 | Macy's: $120

Reviews consensus: The Columbia Konos TRS OutDry hiking shoes received a lot of praise for their reliable waterproofing, lightweight design and good traction on slippery trails. Many reviewers also found them stable and comfortable to wear, and noted that they offer good value for money. Negative remarks, on the other hand, often revolved around their build and durability. The consensus is that the Columbia Konos TRS OutDry hiking shoes are best suited for casual hiking and trail running, but are not rigid or protective enough to withstand highly technical or steep terrains.

Advnture: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a comfortable all-rounder hiking shoe that will not be fazed by rain and puddles.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a hiking shoe that can help you conquer rugged mountain terrains and other difficult trails, or a winter boot (such as the Columbia Burnsider, now 25% off at Amazon).