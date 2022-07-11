Six great Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals

The ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill, one of the best treadmill deals on offer this Amazon Prime Day

Do away with run-of-the-mill home workouts by investing in one of the top Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals. Not only will these machines allow you to rack up the miles, whatever the weather, but modern models also offer a comprehensive gym-free fitness solution.

Many of the best treadmills we've tested incorporate smart features, with a touchscreen or app connectivity allowing you to access huge libraries of live and on-demand workouts. These include virtual runs, studio sessions and HIIT workouts on the treadmill, as well as classes targeting your strength, core, yoga, Pilates and more for when you want to step off the belt – just transition to one of the best yoga mats and start sweating.

The impressive ProForm Carbon T7 Smart Treadmill (opens in new tab) is one such product, offering a comprehensive package including a touchscreen, cushioned running belt and follow-along video workouts via the iFit app for just $799.99 – down 20% in the Prime Day sale.

Or, if you're after a practical way to increase your NEAT and achieve a calorie deficit (opens in new tab) during the working day, the LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 DT7 Treadmill Desk (opens in new tab) might be the way to go. Having tested (opens in new tab) the product, we found the belt moved smoothly and securely, enabling us to write comfortably and check emails while chipping away at our daily step target.

Look below to shop our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals. There are options to suit a range of budgets and fitness goals, whether you're just wondering how to start running or turning to running to lose weight.

(opens in new tab) ProForm Carbon T7 Smart Treadmill | Was $999.99, Now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A smart treadmill with a touchscreen, incline settings and a space-saving foldable design for under $1,000 is impressive as it is. So, with the price dropped 20% to $799.99 this Amazon Prime Day, we think now is the time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill| Was $789.98, Now $575.61 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This treadmill's top speed of 10mph and 15 levels of incline will be more than enough to challenge most runners. Enjoy a 27% saving this Amazon Prime Day, reducing the cost to $575.61.

(opens in new tab) Sportneer Folding Treadmill | Was $599.99, Now $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a chunky 37% saving dragging the price down from $599.99 to $379.99, the Sportneer Folding Treadmill is one of the most heavily discounted running machines available this Prime Day. It's practical, foldable design and 64 preset programs make it a top choice for home workouts.

(opens in new tab) ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill | Was $1499.99, Now $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The big brother of the T7 Carbon, this ProForm treadmill offers improved -3%-12% incline settings, a vibrant 10in touchscreen and Rebound Pro Deck Cushioning, making each stride easier on the knees. Now, save $200 and snap one up for $1,299.99.

(opens in new tab) RUNOW Folding Treadmill | Was $699.99, Now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With its 2.5HP motor, RUNOW says its Folding Treadmill delivers quiet performance - good news for you and your neighbors. It has a shock-absorbing system to cushion the impact on your knees and ankles too, all for $100 off the original price.

(opens in new tab) LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Treadmill Desk | Was $1,999.99, (opens in new tab)Now $1,899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Hit your daily step goal and burn calories during the working day with this walking treadmill and standing desk package – now down $100, at $1,899.99. While it's no work of art, design-wise, we found it offered smooth and reliable performance during our tests.

This year's Amazon Prime Day is taking place on the 12th and 13th July, but you don't have to wait until then take advantage the best treadmill deals. We'll be updating this guide with some of the best discounts available, so you can invest in your health without spending over the odds.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022.