'I would never let a robot incubate my child': Poll on 'pregnancy robots' divides Live Science readers

Would you use a surrogate robot to carry your child from conception to birth? In a Live Science poll, we asked readers if they would use a so-called "pregnancy robot " in response to false news of the technology being developed in China that spread across the web.

The supposed CEO of the robot company reportedly proclaimed that the development of the robot was close to completion, and that a prototype would be ready as early as 2026. While the story was pure fiction, it sparked a discussion about whether such technology is feasible—or ethical.

Around 180 readers responded to our poll, which was published on Aug. 23. As of today (Aug. 29), results show 30% of responders would use a pregnancy robot as long as they were sure their baby was healthy and not harmed by the process, while 29% of responders selected no, with the opinion that the process is completely unethical.

11% of respondents said they would use a surrogate robot with no questions asked, while 8% expressed doubts that the technology would keep a baby safe during development.

"I would never let a robot incubate my child. I just don’t think a robot could ever give a baby everything it needs to develop properly," Rene wrote. "There’s something about that natural bond between a mother and her baby — maybe even a brain-to-brain connection — that feels too important to replace."

For some their decision was based around ethical views. "This is just more anti human science that will only further our fall as a civilization," Thatguy wrote, describing the technology as "disgusting" and "repulsive."

On the other side, ShanMorgain suggested it could help mitigate some of the risks associated with pregnancy. "Omigod YES. Pregnancy and birth are atrocious and escaping their blight — which can mean lifelong damage — would be wonderful. Some would choose the natural method fine for them. I loved the idea when I met it in Lois McMaster Bujold's 'Vorkosigan' series. Her imagined incubator is mobile and can stay close to the parents. Big impact on gender equality."