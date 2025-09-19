If tiny lab-grown 'brains' became conscious, would it still be OK to experiment on them?

What do you think? If brain organoids gained consciousness, could we ethically experiment on them, or would we be better off abandoning the venture?

A debate is stewing around miniature models of the human brain.

These small 3D conglomerates of tissue, grown from stem cells and known as brain organoids , are still fairly simple. They are typically made to resemble just one part of the brain, although they can be combined in "assembloids" that capture more than one region. And recently, scientists have developed ways to grow additional types of cells within organoids, more accurately capturing the cell-to-cell interactions seen in a real brain.

Even with these advancements, some scientists argue organoids lack the complexity required to give rise to consciousness — roughly defined as a state of being aware of oneself, the ability to sense the world around you or the ability to experience feelings or sensations.

Other scientists, however, say organoids could be on the brink of consciousness, and we are not prepared for that eventuality.

In a perspective piece published Sept. 12, these scientists argued that the field needs to seriously consider the possibility of these organoids gaining consciousness, and soon. That possibility would shape the regulations around how and why organoids are grown and how they're handled in the lab.

Some experts told Live Science that they think it would be morally fraught to experiment with conscious organoids without considering their welfare. Some think it would be fine to experiment with them, given we do studies with conscious entities already — namely, animals. Perhaps we could apply similar regulations to organoid research that we do for lab-animal studies, they suggested.

