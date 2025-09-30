Tutankhamun quiz: How much do you know about the famous boy king from ancient Egypt?
King Tut's tomb has captivated people worldwide since its discovery in 1922. But how much do you actually know about the boy king? Take our quiz to find out.
King Tutankhamun ruled over ancient Egypt during the New Kingdom, in the aftermath of his father — the revolutionary Akhenaten. He ruled from childhood and died young, at around 18, earning him the modern nickname of the boy king. It seems he died suddenly and unexpectedly, so was hastily buried in a tomb jam-packed with treasures.
When his unlooted tomb was unearthed in 1922, the discovery captivated the world. Since then, King Tut's artifacts and mummy have been extensively studied. So, how much do you know about the 18th-dynasty pharaoh? Take our quiz to find out.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
