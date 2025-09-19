Ötzi quiz: What do you know about the Iceman mummy who was murdered 5,300 years ago in the Alps?
Think you know a lot about Ötzi the Iceman? Don't get left in the cold — take our quiz!
On Sept. 19, 1991, hikers were crossing a pass over the Ötztal valley in the Alps when they stumbled upon a human body that was partly exposed in the ice. The hikers alerted the authorities, who spent several days extracting the mummified corpse from the melting ice. When archaeologists finally got a look at it, they realized the mummy was not a missing 20th-century hiker but rather millennia-old human remains. The body of the middle-aged man who died around 3300 B.C. would become known as Ötzi or the Iceman who revealed what everyday life was like during the Copper Age.
Think you know a lot about Ötzi's Copper Age life and manner of death? Start the quiz below to find out if your knowledge of this famous mummy is solid or on thin ice.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
More science quizzes
—Mummy quiz: Can you unwrap these ancient Egyptian mysteries?
—Neanderthal quiz: How much do you know about our closest relatives?
—Stonehenge quiz: What do you know about the ancient monument?
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.