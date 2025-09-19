Ötzi quiz: What do you know about the Iceman mummy who was murdered 5,300 years ago in the Alps?

The mummified body of a man who died over 5,000 years ago was discovered in 1991 in the Alps.

On Sept. 19, 1991, hikers were crossing a pass over the Ötztal valley in the Alps when they stumbled upon a human body that was partly exposed in the ice. The hikers alerted the authorities, who spent several days extracting the mummified corpse from the melting ice. When archaeologists finally got a look at it, they realized the mummy was not a missing 20th-century hiker but rather millennia-old human remains. The body of the middle-aged man who died around 3300 B.C. would become known as Ötzi or the Iceman who revealed what everyday life was like during the Copper Age.

Think you know a lot about Ötzi's Copper Age life and manner of death? Start the quiz below to find out if your knowledge of this famous mummy is solid or on thin ice.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard

