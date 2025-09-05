Let's see how much you know about all the amazing things a human body can do.

The human body is a powerful machine, and nothing exemplifies it more than sports and athletic achievements. Every year, athletes are getting faster, stronger and fitter, smashing long-established world records and raising the bar for generations to come. They are the definition of 'impossible is nothing' and a constant source of inspiration for millions of people worldwide.

Our question is, how much do you know about some of the greatest athletic achievements of all time? This quiz will help you find out whether your knowledge of sports records is up to scratch.

Below, you will find 10 questions related to different aspects of human strength and endurance. Let's see if you can name the fastest 100-meter dash, the longest breath hold underwater or the highest jump ever recorded. We know it is a lot of numbers and stats to go through but hints are available if you click the yellow button!

