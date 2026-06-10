Scientists discover 5 million-year-old whale graveyard stretching for hundreds of miles in the Indian Ocean

Scientists have discovered a vast whale graveyard stretching for hundreds of miles in the Indian Ocean, with some fossil bones dating back over 5 million years.

The deep-sea "megasite," which the researchers have named the Diamantina Zone necropolis, is the most extensive accumulation of whale carcasses and fossils ever found, the researchers reported in a new study published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Nature .

"It covers over 1,200 kilometers [750 miles], which just defies belief," Nick Pyenson , a curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., who wasn't involved in the study, told Live Science. "'Megasite' is a totally appropriate term. I think they've uncovered something really special."

"The density is crazy"

Xiaotong Peng , a deep-sea researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, and his colleagues used an underwater vehicle called the Fendouzhe submersible to survey the seafloor in the Diamantina Zone, an area of ridges and fractures in the southeastern Indian Ocean.

After initially spotting one fossil, the team conducted 32 dives covering a survey area of about 0.25 square miles (0.64 square kilometers). In total, they identified 476 whale fossils and five carcasses of whales that had died more recently, known as whale falls, at depths of between 13,800 and 23,000 feet (4,200 to 7,000 meters).