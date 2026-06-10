Scientists discover 5 million-year-old whale graveyard stretching for hundreds of miles in the Indian Ocean

Researchers have discovered a "megasite" of dead whales along with new species of marine life feasting on the corpses.

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Deep sea images show whale skeletons on the seafloor
Fossils of possible baleen whale ribs at a water depth of 3.5 miles (5,656 meters) in the Indian Ocean.
(Image credit: Global TREnD, IDSSE)

Scientists have discovered a vast whale graveyard stretching for hundreds of miles in the Indian Ocean, with some fossil bones dating back over 5 million years.

The deep-sea "megasite," which the researchers have named the Diamantina Zone necropolis, is the most extensive accumulation of whale carcasses and fossils ever found, the researchers reported in a new study published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Nature.