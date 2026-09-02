1,600-year-old skeleton found in a giant jar in Bulgaria may belong to Roman who hid there to escape enemy attack

Human remains found in a giant Roman jar in Bulgaria may belong to a young Roman who armed himself with two knives during an enemy attack.

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A skeleton half unearth sits at the bottom of a giant clay vessel
Archaeologists discovered a skeleton at the bottom of a dolium in Bulgaria.
(Image credit: Archaeologia Bulgarica)

Archaeologists in Bulgaria have discovered a human skeleton inside a giant Roman jar. It's likely that the individual sought shelter in the vessel during an enemy attack over 1,600 years ago but died as a fire swept through the area.

The team unearthed the gigantic jar in a Late Roman turret, or small tower, in the Roman colony of Deultum on Aug. 10. It's unclear which battle led to the individual's death, but Deultum faced many attacks from East Germanic tribes and Huns in the fourth and fifth centuries, lead excavator Lyudmil Vagalinski, an archaeologist at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, told Live Science in an email.

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Margherita Bassi
Margherita Bassi
Live Science Contributor

Margherita is a trilingual freelance writer specializing in science and history writing with a particular interest in archaeology, palaeontology, astronomy and human behavior. She earned her BA from Boston College in English literature, ancient history and French, and her journalism MA from L'École Du Journalisme de Nice in International New Media Journalism. In addition to Live Science, her bylines include Smithsonian Magazine, Discovery Magazine, BBC Travel, Atlas Obscura and more.

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