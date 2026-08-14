'The lance head was still inside the pelvis': Mass grave found in Austria may hold casualties of unknown ancient Roman battle

A new analysis of skeletons recovered from an ancient mass burial has revealed a surprising number of groin injuries.

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an excavated mass grave full of human skeletons with a section missing from a previous excavation
Archaeologists discovered an unexpected mass burial dating to Roman times in the outskirts of Vienna.
(Image credit: Novetus GmbH)

BERLIN — A Roman-era mass grave discovered underneath a soccer field near Vienna holds the skeletons of young men from all over the Roman Empire. And many of them suffered injuries to the groin before they died, archaeologists have found.

The grave, which held at least 129 people buried in an "extremely disorganized" manner, was excavated in 2024 and has been dated to the first to second centuries A.D. A new analysis is confirming what archaeologists initially suspected: These are likely the remains of Roman-era war dead.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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