2,600 silver coins found in outskirts of Moscow may have been buried by a medieval plague victim

A hoard of silver coins has been unearthed near Moscow, revealing new information about money minting in the 15th century.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 2 min read
three stamped silver coins slightly overlapping one another against a black background
Archaeologists discovered a hoard of silver coins containing several rare 15th-century bird-in-flight coins near Moscow.
(Image credit: Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences)

Archaeologists in Russia have unearthed a medieval hoard of 2,600 silver coins, including more than 350 coins of a type never seen before. The hoard may have been buried by a nobleman who later fell victim to a plague.

The coins were found in an elegant ceramic jug, according to an Aug. 26 translated statement from the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The jug was buried in a pit in what is now the historic center of Kolomna, a city about 71 miles (114 kilometers) southeast of the city of Moscow. In the 14th and 15th centuries, Kolomna was the second-most-important city in the region.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.