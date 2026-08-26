The moon is turning red tomorrow night — here's why, and how to watch

The partial lunar eclipse on Aug. 27 will be the deepest lunar eclipse anywhere in the world until Dec. 31, 2028.

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Moon experiencing a partial lunar eclipse in Vallejos. Málaga, on September 7, 2025.
The moon turns red during a partial lunar eclipse in Vallejos. Málaga, on September 7, 2025.
(Image credit: Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images)

Skywatchers are in for an ecliptic encore tomorrow night (Aug. 27 to 28) as a very deep partial lunar eclipse promises to turn the full moon coppery red.

As the full moon slides into Earth's shadow, it will cast an eerie red glow over 96% of the lunar surface. In North and South America, every stage of the eclipse will be visible in the night sky, beginning at 9:23 p.m. EDT on Thursday night (Aug. 27), ending around 3 a.m. Friday (Aug. 28), and peaking just after midnight. Meanwhile in Europe, the eclipse will occur just before dawn as the moon sinks below the horizon.

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Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
Trending News Editor

Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

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