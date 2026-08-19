Out-of-control SpaceX rocket carved a 60-foot crater into the moon, NASA images reveal

NASA has finally revealed the enormous crater left on the moon after a SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage smashed into its surface on Aug. 5.

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LROC Narrow Angle Camera image before and after the Falcon 9 rocket booster impact. Images enlarged 5x, north is up, each image is 120 meters wide
Images taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter before and after the Falcon 9 rocket booster impact on Aug. 5.
(Image credit: NASA/GSFC/Intuitive Machines)

NASA has finally revealed its first images of the crater made by a SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage that smashed into the moon on Aug. 5.

The images, captured by the space agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) between Aug. 11 and 12, show a 60-foot-wide (18 meters) crater surrounded by streaks of lunar rock thrown up by the rocket's impact.

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Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
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Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

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