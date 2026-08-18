Body found at bottom of Scottish well may be from rare ritual burial performed centuries ago

An Iron Age grave has been discovered in the Scottish Highlands. The person was buried within what may have been a ritual well.

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an aerial photograph of an excavated ancient well with a human skeleton at the bottom
Archaeologists found this human burial in what may have been a ritual well in Scotland.
(Image credit: © Highland Archaeology Services)

Archaeologists in the Scottish Highlands have discovered the 2,000-year-old burial of an adult in a possible ritual well. The burial may have been made during a closing ceremony when the well was abandoned.

Archaeologists discovered the enigmatic grave during expansion of a quarry in northern Scotland, according to a statement from Highland Archaeology Services that was emailed to Live Science.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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