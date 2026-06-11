Complete skin of an adult horse found with 10th-century woman and newborn in rare Siberian burial

Archaeologists in Russia have discovered a rare elite burial of a medieval woman who was accompanied in death by a newborn child and a flayed horse. A mirror and silver stirrup found in the grave were decorated in the style of Chinese art, revealing multicultural connections in 10th-century Asia.

"It's quite clear that this is far from an ordinary burial," Andrey Poliakov , an archaeologist and director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute for the History of Material Culture, who led the excavation, said in a translated statement . "There are no more than a few dozen similar burials in the entire Sayan-Altai region" in Inner Asia.

Archaeologists discovered the burial in 2014 as part of an excavation ahead of railway construction in the Sayan Mountains, a range in southern Siberia that runs through southeastern Russia and northern Mongolia. They found several dozen graves and small settlements spanning multiple centuries. But their excavation of one stone-ringed mound yielded the unique grave of a woman who was about 40 years old when she died. She was buried with the skeleton of a newborn child, the spine of a sheep and a " horse skin" — the skull, limbs and skin of a horse — a rare ritual practice among medieval steppe nomads.

Because of the uniqueness of the grave and the multitude of artifacts that had to be stabilized after excavation, a full analysis of the tomb took more than a decade to complete. Two studies detailing the unusual burial and the horse equipment were published recently in the journal Bulletin of Novosibirsk State University, Series: History, Philology.

The woman had been buried with only a few personal items, including a pair of gilt-bronze earrings, fragments of a ritually broken mirror, an iron knife and a stone spindle whorl used for hand-spinning wool, the archaeologists wrote in the burial study. The decoration on the mirror resembled a winding vine with grape clusters ‪—‬ a motif on mirrors found in elite Tang dynasty (A.D. 618 to 907) burials in China.

The woman was buried with gold earrings, horse gear and a newborn child. (Image credit: Press Service of the Institute of the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences)

Among the dozens of pieces of horse equipment found in the burial was a pair of stirrups. One of these stirrups was decorated in the style of Chinese art, with influences f