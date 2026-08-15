Life's Little Mysteries

Why do cats yowl?

Understanding a cat’s yowl requires looking beyond the noise to the behavior and emotions behind it.

Olivia Maule&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features
Orange cat with mouth open waiting to be let in at glass door
A cat’s yowl could be a warning signal, a cry of distress or a learned way to get human attention.
(Image credit: Chris Winsor via Getty Images)

If you've ever been jolted awake by your cat letting out a long, mournful cry in the middle of the night, your sleep-deprived brain may wonder why, exactly, your cute little pet yowls all the time.

The answer isn't as simple as "they want food" or "they're being dramatic." The sound people commonly call a yowl can actually mean very different things depending on the situation, and even cat behavior experts don't always agree on exactly what qualifies as a yowl.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Staff Writer

Olivia Maule is a science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.