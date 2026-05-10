Life's Little Mysteries

Are we more closely related to cats or dogs?

The answer of whether humans are more closely related to cats or dogs depends on how you look at the question.

Clarissa Brincat's avatar
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A man with a beard wearing a brown shirt looks down at the dog and cat in his lap while a woman with long brown hair watches. The dog is a young blond puppy and the cat is a brown tabby kitten
The answer of whether humans are more closely related to cats or dogs depends on how you look at the question.
(Image credit: Anastasiia Krivenok via Getty Images)

They sleep on our beds, steal our food, and generally rule the house. Between them, cats and dogs make up two-thirds of pet ownership worldwide. But which of the two companion animals are we more closely related to?

The answer depends on how you look at the question.