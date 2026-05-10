Are we more closely related to cats or dogs?
The answer of whether humans are more closely related to cats or dogs depends on how you look at the question.
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They sleep on our beds, steal our food, and generally rule the house. Between them, cats and dogs make up two-thirds of pet ownership worldwide. But which of the two companion animals are we more closely related to?
The answer depends on how you look at the question.
"From an evolutionary perspective we are equally related to dogs and cats," Mark Springer, a professor emeritus of