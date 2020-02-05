Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 3: Mysterious cats

In today's episode of our Life's Little Mysteries podcast, we'll take a closer look at one of the most puzzling animals on our planet, and one that you may share your home with: cats.

Why do cats love boxes, why do they wiggle their butts before pouncing, and does catnip really make them "high"? Listen to "Life's Little Mysteries 3: Mysterious Cats" to find out!

We'll also peer into an ancient Egyptian cat mummy with a surprise hidden inside, and we'll hear from an animal behavior scientist about how cats bond with people (it turns out that cats like us! They really like us!).

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Kristyn Vitale, researcher at the Human-Animal Interaction Lab at Oregon State University; Laura Geggel, associate editor at Live Science

Listen to "Life's Little Mysteries 3: Mysterious Cats" below or subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify, so you don't miss out on new episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.