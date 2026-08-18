Peptides are the latest wellness fad. What are they, and are they safe?

An FDA advisory panel has recommended making six unapproved peptides more accessible through compounding pharmacies — but scientists warn that easier access does not mean these experimental products have been proven safe or effective.

Jennifer Zieba&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 7 min read
A close up of a glass bottle and syringe against a rainbow-colored background
Peptides are a broad group of substances, some of which have been formally approved as drugs and many of which have not.
(Image credit: Mariya Borisova via Getty Images)

Controversial wellness products called peptides are rising in popularity as they're touted by leaders like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While some peptides — including drugs like Ozempic — have been rigorously tested and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), many peptides are untested and unregulated. These untested peptides are often accessible online for anyone to purchase from loosely regulated manufacturers. There's now a multibillion-dollar gray market for these products, in which many peptides are sold without human-safe manufacturing processes or human testing to demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists say.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Jennifer Zieba
Jennifer Zieba
Live Science Contributor

Jennifer Zieba earned her PhD in human genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is currently a project scientist in the orthopedic surgery department at UCLA where she works on identifying mutations and possible treatments for rare genetic musculoskeletal disorders. Jen enjoys teaching and communicating complex scientific concepts to a wide audience and is a freelance writer for multiple online publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.