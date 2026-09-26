Life's Little Mysteries

Why does lithium work against bipolar disorder?

Lithium remains the gold standard for one of the most complex psychiatric conditions. Scientists are still getting to grips with why.

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An illustration of a brown and white brain next to red and yellow and blue pills.
Lithium can treat both the manic and the depressive episodes of bipolar disorder.
(Image credit: Carol Yepes via Getty Images)

In modern times we tend to think of lithium as powering smartphones and cars, yet its historical fame comes from its role as a mood stabilizer.

Lithium was first used as a treatment for bipolar disorder in 1949. Yet despite decades of research and drug development, this simple medication remains the gold standard for treating one of the most complex psychiatric conditions. But why?

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Victoria Atkinson
Victoria Atkinson
Live Science Contributor

Victoria Atkinson is a freelance science journalist, specializing in chemistry and its interface with the natural and human-made worlds. Currently based in York (UK), she formerly worked as a science content developer at the University of Oxford, and later as a member of the Chemistry World editorial team. Since becoming a freelancer, Victoria has expanded her focus to explore topics from across the sciences and has also worked with Chemistry Review, Neon Squid Publishing and the Open University, amongst others. She has a DPhil in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.

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