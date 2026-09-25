Science Spotlight

'Everything we know about space travel is going to change within a decade': The fusion breakthrough that could unlock a path to the stars

Several companies have made significant headway toward nuclear fusion propulsion drives. Is humanity on the brink of a revolution in spaceflight?

Jonathan O&#039;Callaghan&#039;s avatar
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A cartoon showing a cylindrical spacecraft flying by planets.
Fusion drives have been a mainstay of sci-fi. Are they finally becoming reality?
(Image credit: Steve Thomas Art for Live Science)
Jonathan O&#039;Callaghan
Jonathan O'Callaghan
Contributor

Jonathan O'Callaghan is an award-winning freelance space journalist from the UK, currently based in Bangkok. He writes regularly about astronomy, astrophysics, space exploration, and commercial space, and his work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, the BBC, Scientific American, New Scientist, and MIT Tech Review. In July 2024, he was awarded British Science Journalist of the Year by the Association of British Science Writers (ABSW). In December 2021, he was awarded the AGU's Walter Sullivan Award For Excellence In Science Journalism – Features. He also occasionally appears on the TV or radio as a space expert for the BBC and other organizations.

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