A surprising slab of salt shines at the summit of the Sahara's tallest peak — Earth from space

A 2024 astronaut photo captured an unusual salt patch shining like snow on top of northern Chad's imposing Emi Koussi volcano, which is covered with ancient lava, hidden vents and shadowy waterways.

Harry Baker&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features
Satellite photo of a volcano in the Sahara desert with a bright-white spot at its summit
An astronaut on board the ISS snapped this striking shot of the Emi Koussi volcano in northern Chad. Nestled in the lofty peak's caldera is a giant slab of salt that astronauts frequently mistake for snow.
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Emi Koussi, Chad [19.825520656, 18.551560720]

What's in the photo? A patch of bright-white salt at the summit of the Sahara's tallest volcano

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? Dec. 29, 2024

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.