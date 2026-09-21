Funeral mask: A 2,000-year-old gold face covering designed to confuse the deceased's spirit so it didn't torment the living

This death mask is a spectacular example of goldwork from prehistoric Java, Indonesia.

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Published In Features 3 min read

a humanlike gold mask against a black background

A prehistoric gold funeral mask from Java.

(Image credit: Yale University Art Museum (CC0 1.0 Universal))
QUICK FACTS

Name: Funeral mask

What it is: A gold mask with a humanlike face

Where it is from: Java, Indonesia

When it was made: Between 500 B.C. and A.D. 200

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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