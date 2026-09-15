We're not about to awaken an evil digital god — AI is far more likely to end in a great disappointment

AI is unlikely to launch a Hollywood-style war against us. Rather, the biggest danger of AI is that it will disappoint us.

Andrew Rogoyski&#039;s avatar
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A man looks at a presentation with a man in front of a red background
Attendees watch a clip of openAI CEO Sam Altman at a "Pro-Human Assembly" in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15. At the gathering, industry leaders and legislators discussed potential AI legislation. Despite claims (often by AI company leaders) that superintelligent AI poses an existential threat to humanity, it's likelier that the technology will be a disappointment.
(Image credit: :Finn Gomez via Getty Images)
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Andrew Rogoyski
Andrew Rogoyski
Physicist

Andrew’s experience spans over 30 years in industry, government and academia. Originally a physicist at the Rutherford Appleton Lab, Andrew joined Logica at the height of the early AI boom in the early 90s. A decade later he moved to space consultancy Esys, then became managing director of QinetiQ’s Space Division, where AI and other methods were prevalent. He later worked as a strategist, including serving a secondment for the U.K.'s Cabinet Office, before becoming CGI UK’s first vice President of cyber security. Andrew later joined Roke Manor Research as head of research and development, returning to academia to help set up the University of Surrey’s Institute of People-Centred Artificial Intelligence.

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