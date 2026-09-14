We now have an incredibly detailed map to help predict which areas of LA are the most at risk from 'The Big One'

A new 3D map of the Los Angeles basin reveals deep sediments that could intensify shaking in an earthquake.

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A topographical map of LA showing different blocks for earthquake risk in different colors.
A new, highly-detailed 3D map of the Los Angeles sedimentary basin has revealed a deep layer of sediment sitting beneath downtown.
(Image credit: Valeria Villa/Caltech)

Scientists have a new view of the ground under Los Angeles, and it's a bit shaky.

The 3D model of the Los Angeles basin shows that downtown LA is underpinned by up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) of sediment, which will likely amplify shaking from any earthquake that hits the region. That's not entirely new information, but the underground map is more precise than ever before, and it should help earthquake scientists better understand which areas of the city are most vulnerable.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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