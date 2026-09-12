AI trained to 'think' like human pathologists may be better at spotting cancer

Researchers trained AI on how expert pathologists look for signs of cancer in patient samples, improving the algorithm's effectiveness.

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A close up of a purple gloved hand holding a microscope slide with pink cells on it.
In a new study, researchers trained AI to screen tissue-sample slides similar to how a human pathologist would.
(Image credit: Nicola Tree via Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that hunt for cancer may do a better job when they approach the analysis as if they were a human pathologist, a new study suggests.

Many AI systems analyze preselected regions of a tissue sample, or they split a whole pathology slide into patches of a fixed size. By contrast, a pathologist searches more dynamically, panning across the tissue, zooming in and out, and pausing over areas that raise red flags. A whole slide can contain billions of pixels, while the evidence of cancer may occupy only a tiny patch.

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Niba @NotesByNiba
Niba @NotesByNiba
Science Video Host

Niba (@NotesByNiba) is a video host and producer focused on science, culture and research-driven storytelling. Her work spans SciShow, Seeker (The Verge), Stanford University, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory including her PBS series Hungry Planet and KQED series Big Ideas. Originally trained as a plant developmental geneticist, she studied genetics and toxicology at the University of California, Davis, genetics at Duke University and science communication at Northwestern University.

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