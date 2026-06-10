Scientists were excited about a blood test for many cancers — but it failed a big trial. Here's what to know.

Emerging diagnostic tests for cancer aim to detect the disease in its earliest stages, to improve patients' chances of survival by enabling earlier treatment. Some of these diagnostics — called multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests — screen for many cancers at once, which sounds great on paper.

However, in February, a flagship trial testing one such cancer test, called Galleri, failed to meet its primary endpoint: it didn't reduce the number of late-stage cancer cases identified. In May, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, attendees got a closer look at some of the data behind the trial.

The trial was the biggest of its kind in the field to date and its high-profile failure drew a lot of attention. But experts told Live Science that it doesn't mean we should count out MCED technology.

Why Galleri was put to the test

The majority of cancer diagnoses and deaths are from cancers that have no well-established screening program, such as pancreatic cancer . Without these early-detection methods, like regular colonoscopies for colorectal cancer, many cancers are caught late.