Scientists were excited about a blood test for many cancers — but it failed a big trial. Here's what to know.

Emerging tests promise to screen for many cancers at once, but one just failed in a big trial. Will these diagnostics deliver on their promise someday?

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A view of a woman&#039;s arm as a nurse puts a needle into her vein
Do promising new blood tests for cancer really help patients?
(Image credit: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez via Getty Images)

Emerging diagnostic tests for cancer aim to detect the disease in its earliest stages, to improve patients' chances of survival by enabling earlier treatment. Some of these diagnostics — called multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests — screen for many cancers at once, which sounds great on paper.

However, in February, a flagship trial testing one such cancer test, called Galleri, failed to meet its primary endpoint: it didn't reduce the number of late-stage cancer cases identified. In May, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, attendees got a closer look at some of the data behind the trial.