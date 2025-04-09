'Fingerprints of cancer' found after scientists flash infrared light pulses at blood samples

News
By published

A new, AI-powered test can detect the molecular "fingerprints" of cancer in a patient's blood using flashes of infrared light.

A woman is shown holding up a test tube containing a sample of blood. The different components of the blood have been separated, including the plasma which is visible in yellow. The test tube and the woman&#039;s hand are in focus, but the rest of the image is slightly blurred.
A new study has examined the potential of a new type of blood test for cancer detection. (Image credit: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez via Getty Images)

Flashes of infrared light can detect signs of cancer in a patient's blood, new research suggests.

In a new study, scientists demonstrated that a test using infrared light can detect the difference between blood samples from patients with lung cancer and samples from those without the disease with up to 81% accuracy. They presented their findings in a study published April 9 in the journal ACS Central Science.

The new test is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and examines differences in molecules found in blood plasma, the watery portion of blood that carries various proteins and chemical compounds — such as hormones and vitamins — around the body.

When blood samples are exposed to flashes of infrared light from a laser, the molecules held within the plasma vibrate. In turn, different components of the molecules absorb or reflect the energy from the light pulses, and consequently, they emit their own distinctive pattern of light that can be recorded and read as an "infrared molecular fingerprint."

Related: Detecting cancer in minutes possible with just a drop of dried blood and new test, study hints

The fingerprint differs between patients with cancer and those without the disease, the researchers reported. This suggests that the blood-screening method could offer a new approach to detecting cancer.

New blood tests are currently being developed to help diagnose a plethora of cancers, including those of the pancreas, breast and stomach. While still in the early stages of development, such tests aim to detect cancer earlier than current methods available, and they can achieve this in a less invasive way than traditional tissue biopsies, for instance.

"Laser-based infrared molecular fingerprinting detects cancer, demonstrating its potential for clinical diagnostics," study co-author Michaela Žigman, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Germany, said in a statement. With further development and testing in larger clinical studies, this approach could help advance cancer screening and diagnosis, she added.

A laser experiment is shown in a photonics laboratory. The laser light is green .

The new test works by using infrared light to detect "molecular fingerprints" of cancer in blood. (Image credit: WLADIMIR BULGAR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

To create the new blood test, Žigman and colleagues first trained an AI model to detect differences in the fingerprint of plasma samples from more than 2,100 people. This cohort included patients with lung, prostate, breast or bladder cancer who had not yet been treated for their disease. For each patient with cancer, the researchers showed the AI a blood sample from a person of the same sex and of a similar age who didn't have cancer, for comparison.

After training their AI model using these data, the researchers tested how accurate it was at identifying cancer fingerprints in the plasma of about 430 people who weren't included in the initial data. The researchers found that the model was up to 81% accurate at discerning plasma samples from patients with lung cancer compared with those from individuals without the disease.

However, the model was much less successful at detecting the other three types of cancer included in the study. For example, the model only detected around 50% of breast cancer cases.

RELATED STORIES

New blood test detects ovarian cancer years before conventional methods

New blood test for colorectal cancer approved by FDA

Cancer screening may not extend lives, new study suggests. But experts say it's flawed.

Considering these limitations of the test, much more research will be needed before it could ever be used in clinical practice.

Nevertheless, the researchers behind the test are hopeful about its prospects. They now plan to train the model on a wider range of cancers, using data from more patients, to see if they can improve its accuracy in detecting cancer. They especially want to hone its ability to detect cancer at different stages of the disease, they said in the statement.

Emily Cooke
Emily Cooke
Staff Writer

Emily is a health news writer based in London, United Kingdom. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Durham University and a master's degree in clinical and therapeutic neuroscience from Oxford University. She has worked in science communication, medical writing and as a local news reporter while undertaking NCTJ journalism training with News Associates. In 2018, she was named one of MHP Communications' 30 journalists to watch under 30. (emily.cooke@futurenet.com)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about cancer

Simple blood tests could be the future of cancer diagnosis

When is cancer considered cured, versus in remission?

Quantum computing breakthrough could make 'noise' — forces that disrupt calculations — a thing of the past
See more latest
Most Popular
An artist&#039;s illustration of an entangled qubit inside a quantum computer.
Quantum computing breakthrough could make 'noise' — forces that disrupt calculations — a thing of the past
an image of Uranus with blue auroras visible around its surface
Scientists finally know how long a day on Uranus is
Four people stand in front of a table with a large, old book on top. One wears white gloves and opens the cover.
'Hairy books' bound by medieval monks are covered in sealskin, study finds
An aerial view of melting icebergs in greenland
The North Pole could wander nearly 90 feet west by the end of the century
colorful flashes of lightning can be seen among dense clouds
Rare colorful lightning caught on camera by ISS astronaut. 'OK, this is kind of out there'
A photo of a bright green comet in space with a long tail
Amateur astronomer discovers bright green comet SWAN25F — and you can see it too
Looped video footage of two dust devils merging on Mars
NASA rover watches 'fiendish' Martian 'dust devils' collide in rare case of extraterrestrial cannibalism
a selection of ancient tools and weapons
6,500-year-old hunting weapons found in Texas cave are among the oldest known in North America
an illustration of Tyrannosaurus rex, Edmontosaurus annectens and Triceratops prorsus in a floodplain
'If it weren't for that asteroid, they might still share this planet': Dinosaurs weren't doomed before the asteroid hit, new study suggests
In this photo illustration, a pregnant woman shows her belly.
Origins of schizophrenia linked to epigenetics of the placenta