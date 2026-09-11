Microscopic fragments of ancient alien tech may litter the moon — and scientists have a plan to find them

Researchers propose that tiny technological remnants left over from extinct alien civilizations could have landed on the moon after traveling through interstellar space. It may not take long to find them, the team claims.

Harry Baker&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A photo of a NASA astronaut collecting regolith samples on the moon
A new study suggests the moon's surface may be covered in microscopic fragments of ancient alien tech. Researchers propose analyzing lunar regolith to hunt for these extraterrestrial relics. (This photo shows NASA astronaut Harrison Schmitt collecting samples from the moon during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.)
(Image credit: NASA/MSFC History Office)

Tiny fragments of ancient alien tech may be strewn across the surface of the moon, and it may be relatively easy to find these microscopic relics, scientists propose in a new study.

The theoretical study does not claim to have found any evidence of advanced alien civilizations; rather, it offers a new way to search for clues of their existence.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.