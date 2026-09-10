1 million people's genes reveal the heritability of the Big Five personality traits — and it's complicated

A huge analysis probes the genetics of personality, finding that the trait is much less straightforward than physical attributes like eye color.

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A colorful double-helix DNA strand is seen on a walk way with people walking on it
A new analysis digs into the heritability of personality traits, and there's a lot we still don't know.
(Image credit: Hiroshi Watanabe via Getty Images)

A family photo album can reflect how physical traits, such as blue eyes or lanky limbs, have been passed down — but a new analysis suggests that the way personality emerges across generations is far more complicated.

The meta-analysis, published Sept. 2 in the journal Nature, is the largest of its kind ever attempted. The work identified over 1,200 genes linked to five personality traits: extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, openness to experience and neuroticism.

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RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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