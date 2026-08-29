'It's kind of the holy grail of what is memory': Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez studies the physical basis of memory in a quest to manipulate it

Steve Ramirez, a neuroscientist and author of "How to Change a Memory," tells editor Hannah Osborne about the science and ethics of memory manipulation, and the incredible power of our brains to recall our past.

Hannah Osborne&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Interview
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
A cartoon of a woman with long dark hair pulling a white string out of her head.
Steve Ramirez works on memory manipulation, using optogenetics on mice to revive and change what they remember in the hope of eventually developing treatments in humans.
(Image credit: Malte Mueller via Getty Images)

In 2013, MIT neuroscientists Steve Ramirez and Xu Liu published a paper detailing how they had created false memories in mice. They'd used optogenetics — where cells' activity is manipulated using light — to plant a fearful memory in the brain and then reactivate this memory with these pulses of light. The breakthrough helped to propel research in the field by showing that memories can be artificially constructed.

The initial experiments involved using a protein to tag brain cells in the hippocampus (a key memory center in the brain) that were active during the formation of a fearful memory. They then reactivated these "fear memory-bearing cells" while the mice were perfectly safe. The first four mice showed no response, but the fifth froze in fear. After analyzing the fifth mouse's brain, it turned out they had placed the protein in a slightly different location of the hippocampus to the others by accident — and inadvertently found the exact spot where the memory was stored — and that it could be manipulated and controlled.

Hannah Osborne
Hannah Osborne
Editor

Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.