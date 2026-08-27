Devastating Nepal floods were triggered by glacier collapse, experts say — and there's a risk of more landslides to come

Catastrophic floods in Nepal may have resulted from a "hazard cascade" that may have been amplified by climate change, one scientist has warned.

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Waters rise around a building
Recent flash floods and landslides devastate the landscape around Nuwakot in Nepal.
(Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Devastating flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border have left more than 330 people dead and more than 1,500 missingincluding 65 from the U.S. — following a glacier collapse early Wednesday morning (Aug. 26), according to Nepalese authorities and Chinese state media.

Data from a surviving water level gauge shows that the Trishuli River water level surged by 30 feet (9 meters) in just 30 minutes on Wednesday in the municipality of Galchhi, some 20 miles (33 kilometers) west of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development reported.

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Ian Randall
Ian Randall
Live Science Contributor

Ian Randall is a freelance science writer. He previously worked as the deputy science editor at Newsweek and has written for various specialist publications including Science, Physics World and Chemistry World. Ian holds a BA in geology from the University of Oxford and an MA in science journalism from City University London.

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