2 people die of measles in Pennsylvania as vaccination rates drop across the nation

Pennsylvania health officials have reported two recent deaths from measles, marking the United States' first deaths from the highly infectious disease in 2026.

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Illustration of measles virus infection showing giant multinucleated cells seen during microscopy of biopsy specimens, known as Warthin-Finkeldey giant cells.
The measles virus has now killed two people in Pennsylvania
(Image credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Two people in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, have died of measles, marking the first measles-related deaths in the United States this year.

Neither individual was vaccinated against the disease, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday (Aug. 25). Their deaths mark the first measles fatalities in the state in 35 years.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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