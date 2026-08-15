4 lemurs die of human herpesvirus, including one that had been used in a 'lemur yoga' class

Researchers recently confirmed cases of human herpesvirus infection in four lemurs, which died of the infection after having close contact with humans.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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An Asian woman wearing glasses holds a ring-tailed lemur in her hands while other lemurs walk around her
A wildlife guide introduces several ring-tailed lemurs to visitors at Yunnan Wildlife Park in Kunming, China, on July 10, 2026. These lemurs weren't involved in the study, but in general, interactions with humans may be detrimental to the animals' overall well-being.
(Image credit: China News Service via Getty Images)

Four lemurs that had close contact with people, including one via a "lemur yoga" class, caught a human herpesvirus and subsequently died, a new study shows.

The virus at fault was herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), which is extremely common in humans. In people, the infection usually causes no symptoms or produces cold sores. In primates, though, the infections can often be deadly — in this case, all four lemurs developed encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, and died.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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