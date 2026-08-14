Rare belching disorder could be treated with singing, study hints — but not everyone is convinced

A strange-sounding treatment may offer relief for people with a little-understood type of excessive belching.

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Published In News 5 min read
A close up of a woman&#039;s throat with her dark hair around it and her hand touching it
A new study looked at whether singing could help treat the behavioral disorder of supragastric belching.
(Image credit: Tharakorn via Getty Images)

People with a rare disorder that causes excessive burping may benefit from an unlikely treatment: singing therapy.

A new study suggests that this singing approach could offer a more engaging alternative to diaphragmatic breathing, or belly breathing, which involves engaging the diaphragm muscle to take very deep breaths. This is commonly used to help patients stop burps before they happen.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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