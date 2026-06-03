Diagnostic dilemma: Doctors couldn't explain why a boy was bleeding from his eyes, ears and nose

The patient: An 11-year-old boy in India

The symptoms: The boy's parents brought him to a hospital after he had several episodes of bleeding from his eyes, nose and ears. The episodes, which had occurred for about a month, seemed to start for no obvious reason, caused no pain and typically stopped on their own within minutes.

What happened next: While evaluating the boy, doctors witnessed active bleeding from his eyes and ears. However, examinations revealed no injuries or structural abnormalities that could explain the bleeding.

Tests showed that his blood counts were normal, as were his levels of von Willebrand factor, a protein involved in blood clotting. Meanwhile, tests of the secretions from his eyes and ears confirmed that they did indeed contain blood.

In the end, the doctors could find no evidence of a bleeding disorder, local injury, self-harm or other obvious medical cause for the bleeding. Because the boy's parents reported that the episodes often occurred during periods of "academic stress, peer pressure, or parental expectations regarding academic performance," doctors also arranged a psychiatric evaluation, they explained in a report of the case .

A psychiatrist interviewed the child and his parents and also made behavioral observations during consultations. This assessment supported the idea that academic stress and parental expectations regarding school performance may have been contributing psychological stressors.

The diagnosis: Since extensive testing failed to identify a physical cause for the bleeding, doctors concluded that the symptoms were consistent with stress-associated hematohidrosis. This is an extremely rare condition in which people appear to sweat or secrete blood through intact skin or natural body openings. The secretions are sometimes called "blood sweat," although evidence doesn't suggest the fluid