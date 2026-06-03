Diagnostic dilemma: Doctors couldn't explain why a boy was bleeding from his eyes, ears and nose

A case of a boy who bled from his eyes eventually led doctors to a diagnosis that has been reported fewer than 50 times in the medical literature.

Anirban Mukhopadhyay's avatar
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A close up of a boy&#039;s face, his dark eyes look into the camera
A young boy appeared to bleed from his eyes, nose and ears when stressed. (This is a stock image and not the child from the case described below.)
(Image credit: Dinodia Photo via Getty Images)

The patient: An 11-year-old boy in India

The symptoms: The boy's parents brought him to a hospital after he had several episodes of bleeding from his eyes, nose and ears. The episodes, which had occurred for about a month, seemed to start for no obvious reason, caused no pain and typically stopped on their own within minutes.