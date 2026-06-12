These patients' hearts stopped a dozen times a day. An innovative procedure has transformed their lives.

People with a rare condition experience "pauses" in their heart beat that cause them to faint. A new procedure could change their lives, research suggests.

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A close up of a woman&#039;s lower half, her body laying on a wooden floor. She wears white sandals.
More than 50 people with a fainting disorder have now undergone an innovative procedure to tackle the root of their condition. (This is a stock image.)
(Image credit: CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

For Sarah Hall, every mealtime was dangerous.

She has a rare condition called cardioinhibitory syncope, which causes overactive nerve signals to tell the heart to stop beating in response to subconscious bodily processes, such as swallowing. Swallowing food caused Hall's heart to stop beating up to 12 times a day, often making her faint.