These patients' hearts stopped a dozen times a day. An innovative procedure has transformed their lives.

For Sarah Hall, every mealtime was dangerous.

She has a rare condition called cardioinhibitory syncope, which causes overactive nerve signals to tell the heart to stop beating in response to subconscious bodily processes, such as swallowing. Swallowing food caused Hall's heart to stop beating up to 12 times a day, often making her faint.

Hall's condition wasn't improving with any treatments, but an innovative procedure has changed her life, as well as the lives of dozens of others.

In work presented at the British Cardiovascular Society's annual conference, scientists reported that 25 people with the condition dramatically improved after an experimental procedure. The early findings, which have not been peer-reviewed yet, are promising but require validation.