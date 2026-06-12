These patients' hearts stopped a dozen times a day. An innovative procedure has transformed their lives.
People with a rare condition experience "pauses" in their heart beat that cause them to faint. A new procedure could change their lives, research suggests.
For Sarah Hall, every mealtime was dangerous.
She has a rare condition called cardioinhibitory syncope, which causes overactive nerve signals to tell the heart to stop beating in response to subconscious bodily processes, such as swallowing. Swallowing food caused Hall's heart to stop beating up to 12 times a day, often making her faint.
Hall's condition wasn't improving with any treatments, but an innovative procedure has changed her life, as well as the lives of dozens of others.
In work presented at the British Cardiovascular Society's annual conference, scientists reported that 25 people with the condition dramatically improved after an experimental procedure. The early findings, which have not been peer-reviewed yet, are promising but require validation.
"It's important to note that this is still a relatively new therapy and that larger studies and longer-term follow-ups are still needed to provide a better understanding of its durability and help identify which patients benefit most," said Dr. Sirisha Vadali, a cardiologist at HonorHealth who was not involved in the research.