'Full-on berserker mode': Archaeologists solve mystery of medieval soldiers with gruesome square holes in their skull

A new analysis of skulls from a 14th-century battle in Sweden reveals a spiked club inflicted the death blow.

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a man with light skin wears a motion-capture suit and swings a large stick over his head
Researchers enlisted the help of reenactor Ray Whitcher, who donned a motion-capture suit to collect data on the velocity and impact of a medieval spiked club.
(Image credit: Patrick Randolph-Quinney)

BERLIN — Archaeologists have finally determined which weapon caused mysterious square holes in the skulls of soldiers who died in the 1361 Battle of Visby. Close analysis of the bone fractures and cutting-edge motion-capture technology revealed that medieval combatants worked in groups to methodically incapacitate their opponents and then deliver a final, fatal blow with a spiked club.

"We have to understand the complexity of medieval combat; it's not a simple process," Patrick Randolph-Quinney, a biological anthropologist at Uppsala University in Sweden, said in a research presentation Aug. 5 at the 25th European Paleopathology Association meeting in Berlin. The research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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