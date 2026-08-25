Ritual solstice structure 1,000 years older than Stonehenge unearthed in Czech Republic

Archaeologists have discovered a prehistoric ritual structure oriented to the sun and moon in the Czech Republic.

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aerial photo of an excavation showing a deep rectangular trench
An image showing a small part of the prehistoric circular enclosure discovered in the Czech Republic. It had 12 entrances that were aligned to astronomical events.
(Image credit: University of West Bohemia)

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a prehistoric structure they believe was a ritual center linked to the movements of the sun and moon. The center is around 6,500 years old — about 1,000 years older than Stonehenge.

The structure was discovered at Chleby in the Central Bohemian Region. Archaeologists found a circular enclosure consisting of a ditch that was about 750 feet (230 meters) in diameter and 8 feet (2.5 m) deep. Twelve entrances that led to the center of the enclosure were located in different spots around the ditch, the team said in an Aug. 18 statement.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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