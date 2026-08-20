1,400-year-old skeleton found in underground channel in Peru may have belonged to human sacrifice victim

A mysterious burial in an underground water channel may help archaeologists understand a pre-Inca ritual in Peru.

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Published In News 2 min read
aerial image of a rock-lined channel in the earth with a human skeleton lying at the bottom
Archaeologists discovered a ritual burial in a ceremonial well near an ancient pyramid in Peru.
(Image credit: Peru Ministry of Culture)

Archaeologists have discovered a possible human sacrifice near the pyramid of Huaca Pucllana in the center of Lima, Peru. The skeleton may represent an offering connected to a ceremonial well that was closed up nearly 1,400 years ago.

Bones of an adult male were excavated from an underground water channel at the archaeological site earlier this year, according to an Aug. 18 translated statement from Peru's Ministry of Culture. The man was found resting on his left side, with his skull facing the ocean and the Huaca Pucllana pyramid, hinting he was intentionally placed that way.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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