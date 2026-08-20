Secret 'messages' in cat pee let felines identify each other — and scientists just cracked the code

Cats can identify each other by the scent of their pee. We now know why.

Skyler Ware&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 4 min read
A black cat stands on a white rug
Cats leave unique scent marks behind when they pee. These scent marks are made up of branched-chain fatty acids, new research finds.
(Image credit: Grace Cary via Getty Images)

Cats can identify each other based on the scent of their pee, and researchers have just decoded the secret "messages" that make that possible.

A group of chemicals called branched-chain fatty acids (BFAs) help give cats their unique scent marks, a new study found. Unusual fat droplets in the cats' kidneys likely help them maintain that chemical fingerprint in each mark. The researchers reported their findings Aug.ust 19 in the journal Current Biology.

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Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

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