1,800-year-old temple to Mars and statue of Victory unearthed at Roman military fort in Germany

Archaeologists in Germany have found a temple to Mars, the god of war, next to a Roman Empire military encampment.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 3 min read
three light-skinned archaeologists kneel on the ground and dig near low stone walls
Archaeologists uncovered the temple at the edge of the current excavation area.
(Image credit: © Lars Görze MA, LfDH)

Archaeologists have discovered a temple dedicated to the Roman war god Mars in the wooded foothills of the Taunus mountains in Germany. The temple was part of a military settlement that was built in the third century to defend the border of the Roman Empire against Germanic tribes.

The Roman military constructed thousands of forts across Europe, northern Africa and western Asia while expanding the empire, and most of these fortifications had an adjacent settlement, called a "vicus," that was occupied primarily by merchants, families and other civilians.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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