The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see more than a dozen 'shooting stars' per hour

Up to 15 shooting stars per hour may be visible as the Leonids peak under dark skies tonight (Nov. 16 - 17), with the moon setting before the best viewing hours.

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Leonid meteor shower above Lampang Thailand
The Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight tonight (Nov. 16 - 17) with more than a dozen 'shooting stars' per hour possible.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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One of November's best meteor showers peaks tonight (Nov. 16-17) and is expected to bring up to 15 "shooting stars" per hour to a near-moonless night sky.

Although the annual Leonid meteor shower, which is famous for occasionally producing spectacular meteor storms, is active from Nov. 6 to Nov. 30, the peak on Monday into Tuesday is the best time to look, according to the American Meteor Society.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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