Scientists discover two adorable species of howler monkey in the Amazon — and they're already endangered

A genetic analysis has identified two previously unrecognized species of howler monkey that change these primates' evolutionary tree.

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Published In News 3 min read
Pictures of a newfound species of howler monkey.
The newly described howler monkey species Alouatta matogrossensis. The left images show a female carrying an infant on her back atop an artificial canopy bridge in Brazil.
(Image credit: ©Reconecta Project/Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, Washington, DC(left); Bruno Rennó(right))
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Scientists have identified two newfound species of howler monkey in the Amazon rainforest. The discoveries could redraw branches of these primates' evolutionary tree, a new study shows.

The new species were named Alouatta iroi and Alouatta matogrossensis. The adorable creatures have bushy beards, winsome expressions and bright red fur. Their identification raises the number of known howler monkey species to 16, researchers said in a statement.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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