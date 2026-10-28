Our extinct cousins the Denisovans had a 'distinctive' appearance, new analysis reveals

Paleoproteomic analysis of fossils from northern China reveals that Denisovans had a distinctive physical appearance.

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a drawing of a Denisovan man with dark skin, long dark hair, and eyes with a slight epicanthic fold lookes at the viewer; he has a heavy brow ridge and wide nose
An artist's reconstruction of what a Denisovan might have looked like.
(Image credit: Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology / Chinese Academy of Sciences)
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The enigmatic and now-extinct Denisovans of China shared traits with Neanderthals, modern humans and Homo erectus, according to a new study that looked at ancient proteins and fossils. But the Denisovans also had several unique skull traits and genetic variants that made them a distinctive ancient human group, according to the researchers ‪—‬ and these traits have now revealed a new face for a Denisovan man.

In the study, published Oct. 21 in the journal Nature, researchers analyzed Denisovan skulls from the archaeological site of Xujiayao in northern China. The Denisovans were a group of ancient humans who lived in Asia and disappeared around 30,000 years ago. This human relative was first identified in 2010 from the DNA of a finger bone discovered in a cave in Siberia.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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