A neglected particle from the dawn of time could explain why everything in the universe exists

A hypothetical particle could have briefly held more energy than everything else in the infant universe combined, which could help explain how matter won out over antimatter.

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An illustration of a colorful funnel against a black background
An illustration of the Big Bang emerging from a singularity at the dawn of time. New research identifies a particle that could have dominated the universe's energy after this primordial explosion, allowing matter to thrive over antimatter.
(Image credit: VICTOR de SCHWANBERG/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)
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A neglected "ghost particle" may have dominated the universe right after the Big Bang ‪—‬ changing how the cosmos expanded in its first moments and reshaping the conditions under which matter won out over antimatter, a new study suggests. In other words, it may explain why anything exists at all.

The particle, a hypothetical "right-handed" neutrino, briefly could have held more energy than everything else in the infant universe combined, which would have sped up cosmic expansion and delayed key particle interactions, the study proposes. The research was published Sept. 8 in the journal Physical Review Letters.

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Andrey Feldman
Andrey Feldman
Live Science Contributor

Andrey got his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in elementary particle physics from Novosibirsk State University in Russia, and a Ph.D. in string theory from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He works as a science writer, specializing in physics, space, and technology. His articles have been published in AdvancedScienceNews, PhysicsWorld, Science, and other outlets.

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