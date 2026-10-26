'A potential glimpse into the future': Climate change has triggered 'permafrost landslides' with house-size blocks of ice in Canada

For the first time, researchers have identified a new type of landslide of permafrost in Canada's Northwest Territories.

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An aerial view of a large t-shaped landslide in the midst of a lush green landscape
An aerial view of the Redstone River in the Northwest Territories of Canada after a massive landslide that's new to science.
(Image credit: Duane Froese )
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There's a new type of landslide affecting northern latitudes, and it could affect more areas as the planet continues to warm.

These landslides, called permafrost detachment slides, occur in areas with relatively thin permafrost and seem to be a long-term impact of wildfire in these environments, according to a paper published Sept. 23 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. Such slides have not been observed in the region before and may be unprecedented over the past 10,000 years or more, said study leader Joseph Young, who completed the work as part of his doctoral degree at the University of Alberta.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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