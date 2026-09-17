'At some point we're going to have to react': How El Niño, climate change, and crime are pushing the Amazon rainforest over the brink

Live Science spoke with Amazon researcher Bernardo Flores about how El Niño could help drive Earth's largest tropical rainforest past a globe-altering tipping point.

Patrick Pester&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 8 min read
An aerial photo of trees in the Amazon at sunset.
The Amazon is one of several natural systems that could cross a tipping point as Earth continues to warm.
(Image credit: Cavan Images / Vitor Marigo via Getty Images)

The Amazon, Earth's largest tropical rainforest, could be on the brink of an irreversible change as the ongoing El Niño strengthens its grip on our climate.

El Niño is the warm phase of a multiyear natural climate cycle that is often marked by rising global temperatures and disruptive weather. This time, scientists monitoring the event are warning that climate change has helped supercharge it to likely the strongest ever recorded.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
TOPICS
Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.